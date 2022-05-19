CMDA tender applications now only via e-procurement system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will now accept tender applications only through the Tamil Nadu government’s e-procurement system. This will make the process more transparent and convenient for vendors from across India to apply. The CMDA has plugged in with the National Informatics Centre portal (https://tntenders.gov.in/nicgep/app).

Online payment of the earnest money deposit (EMD) will also be enabled shortly. In the interim, as per instructions of Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary, CMDA, vendors applying online can send the DD via post, and need not come in person to submit it. Soon, CMDA will also start e-auction using MSTC’s e-commerce portal, the CMDA official stated.

It is learnt that the earlier tendering process had many gaps as notices for tenders were published only in newspapers and not on digital platforms and applications were to be submitted into the allocated box at the office. These limited applications only from those vendors who were within the city or from nearby areas, the official stated.