STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Over 1,500 Metrowater workers join stir demanding that jobs be regularised

However, the protesters said they submitted a memorandum thrice in the past 12 months, but no action was taken.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

​​Temporary Metrowater workers protest in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

​​Temporary Metrowater workers protest in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an irony of sorts, Metrowater workers, who have been ensuring uninterrupted water supply and clearance of sewage in Chennai, was left parched and desperate for a place to relieve themselves as they continued their strike for the third consecutive day, on Wednesday.

Temporary employees of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board have been protesting in front of Metrowater's head office at Pattinapakkam, demanding that their jobs be regularised. While 500 workers protested on Monday, the number grew to more than 1,500 on Wednesday. The Board has about 2,000 temporary workers.

The protesters have been sleeping outside the office, receiving water cans from their friends, and relieving themselves in public washrooms at least 2 km away. Among the protesters are people with pregnant wives and ailing relatives waiting to be provided for at home. The employees say they have not received their pay for April.

“Permanent employees get safety gear such as boots, goggles, and masks, but we don’t get anything. We even have to buy our own uniforms. Half of us have issues with vision as we clear sewage and sludge and are exposed to harmful gases without safety gear. This is just one among 100 issues,” said K Balu, a temporary worker who works as a driver.

Santhosh Nathan, who has been a temporary worker for 12 years, said two of his colleagues were fired by the contractors for asking for a couple of days of sick leave. “Only permanent workers are treated normally,” he added. 

When contacted, Metrowater Board officials said they asked the temporary workers to submit a memorandum to be sent to the chief minister but the protesters refused to do this. However, the protesters said they submitted a memorandum thrice in the past 12 months, but no action was taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metrowater workers Water Supply Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply Pattinapakkam
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp