Over 1,500 Metrowater workers join stir demanding that jobs be regularised

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an irony of sorts, Metrowater workers, who have been ensuring uninterrupted water supply and clearance of sewage in Chennai, was left parched and desperate for a place to relieve themselves as they continued their strike for the third consecutive day, on Wednesday.

Temporary employees of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board have been protesting in front of Metrowater's head office at Pattinapakkam, demanding that their jobs be regularised. While 500 workers protested on Monday, the number grew to more than 1,500 on Wednesday. The Board has about 2,000 temporary workers.

The protesters have been sleeping outside the office, receiving water cans from their friends, and relieving themselves in public washrooms at least 2 km away. Among the protesters are people with pregnant wives and ailing relatives waiting to be provided for at home. The employees say they have not received their pay for April.

“Permanent employees get safety gear such as boots, goggles, and masks, but we don’t get anything. We even have to buy our own uniforms. Half of us have issues with vision as we clear sewage and sludge and are exposed to harmful gases without safety gear. This is just one among 100 issues,” said K Balu, a temporary worker who works as a driver.

Santhosh Nathan, who has been a temporary worker for 12 years, said two of his colleagues were fired by the contractors for asking for a couple of days of sick leave. “Only permanent workers are treated normally,” he added.

When contacted, Metrowater Board officials said they asked the temporary workers to submit a memorandum to be sent to the chief minister but the protesters refused to do this. However, the protesters said they submitted a memorandum thrice in the past 12 months, but no action was taken.