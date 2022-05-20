STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Helping hand to youth in need of kidney transplant

Sanjay sought approval from the Authorisation Committee for Transplantation but was yet to get a reply.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to the intervention of Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, formalities for permitting kidney transplantation to a 27-year-old man might be completed in a day’s time, on Friday. Ailing from end-stage renal failure, Sanjay Simon of Coonoor has been undergoing dialysis thrice a week.

Doctors treating him had advised him to undergo a kidney transplantation. A family friend, T Vijayalakshmi, offered to donate her kidney. KG Hospital in Coimbatore conducted tests and certified  that both are fit for transplantation, but was reluctant to proceed because the proposed donor is not a blood relative. 

Sanjay sought approval from the Authorisation Committee for Transplantation but was yet to get a reply. Subsequently, he moved the high court.When the petition came up for hearing before Justice SM Subramaniam on Thursday, Sanjay’s counsel M Manivasagam said the petitioner was in dire need of transplantation as his health was deteriorating day by day.

At this moment, the AAG came forward to help the petitioner. He soon informed the court that a meeting of the Authorisation Committee for Transplantation was slated for May 20 at the office of Directorate of Medical Education (DME) at Kilpauk in Chennai, and the application would be considered if the petitioner appeared with relevant documents.

Subsequently, the judge ordered the Authorisation Committee for Transplantation to scrutinise the documents and take an appropriate decision on merits in accordance with law. Disposing of the petition, he also directed the committee to communicate its decision to the petitioner at about 7 pm the same day.

