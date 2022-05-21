Chennai Metro Water temporary staff continue stir

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Temporary employees of the Chennai Metro Water continued their protest for a fifth consecutive day on Friday. The protesters alleged that the contractors threatened to fire them if they refused to call off the strike and returned to work.

“For a task they usually pay Rs 600 for, the contractors are now offering double the amount due to shortage of workers, but when we did not take the offer they threatened to fire us. But, we are not budging till our demand is met,” said one of the protesters.

The workers also complained they have not received April month’s salary. “The Metro Water board has been claiming that temporary employees are treated well, but we haven’t received our April salaries,” said Santhosh Nathan, another employee. “We cannot initiate action until we receive a signed memorandum from the temporary employees,” said an official from the Metro Water.