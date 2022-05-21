Now, fire breaks out at Kodungaiyur dumpyard

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just weeks after a major fire broke out in Perungudi dumpyard, the Kodungaiyur dumpyard in North Chennai caught fire on Friday. Officials said more than 90% of the fire has been doused and the situation is under control.“The fire which started on the west side was initially on four acres. It then spread to six to seven acres. It is under control and would be doused soon,” said an official.

He added that water from the 1.5 lakh-litre sump, which was kept ready following the fire at Perungudi, is being used. Six fire tenders from nearby areas were pressed into service.Meanwhile, residents alleged the fire was started by workers at the dumpyard so that they can collect iron once the fire is doused. “We started witnessing smoke around 1 pm. It has become a yearly affair. I own a grocery shop in Ezhil Nagar and could not stand inside the shop due to the smoke,” said Dharmaraj.

Residents also complained of breathing difficulties. “There was heavy smoke till around 6 pm. Only after wind started blowing in the opposite direction did we get some respite,” said S Banu. Medical camps will be set up around the dumpyard to help residents.