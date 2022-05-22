Bike-borne men escape with delivery boy’s courier bag

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bike-borne duo allegedly escaped with the courier bag of a delivery boy when the latter went to deliver a consignment to a house in Mugalivakkam on Friday. A video of this went viral on social media. The police are yet to register a case. The incident happened on Friday when the victim, Jai Shankar, from Poonamallee, who works for a private courier service, reached Gurunathar Street at Pattammal Nagar to deliver a parcel. “When he returned to the bike, the bag with parcels to be delivered, including brand new phones, was missing. He checked CCTV footage from a neighbouring house and found two men on a bike stole the bag,” said police. Shankar lodged a complaint. When contacted, police said they were combing CCTV footage.