Elderly man in ambulance dies after vehicle rams truck in Kundrathur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 75-year-old with a kidney infection died on Friday night when the ambulance that was taking him to a private hospital in Chennai allegedly rammed a stationary truck in Kundrathur. The deceased, J Kannan, was travelling with his wife Jayamala (67) and son Chandra Sekar (37) from Kallakurichi to a hospital in Porur, police said. “The ambulance driver lost control on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road and crashed into a parked container truck in Kundrathur,” said an investigation officer. The ambulance driver S Raja (24), from Ariyalur, Jayamala, and Chandra Sekar sustained injuries and were rushed to the Chromepet GH. Kannan was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. A case was filed.