Interior roads in city to get much-needed facelift

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has proposed to repair or relay 3,296 interior roads, along with other arterial roads, at an estimate of Rs 400 crore. While most of the city’s arterial roads are maintained regularly, several interior roads are crying for attention.

“The streets have been tentatively identified, but we will prioritise work based on damages, roads older than five years, and those where works by other departments such as metro water, which involves digging up roads are not in progress, among other criteria,” said a senior corporation official. The project, that includes both relaying and repair, will be funded under Singara Chennai, Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP), Special Road Programme and city partnership.

RK Nagar main street, interior roads in Thondiar Nagar in Tondiarpet, Sasthri Avenue in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, interior roads in Nehru Nagar, H and O blocks in Anna Nagar, Woods Road, Aziz Mulk Lane, Poes Main Road, Boat Club Road and CV Raman Road in Teynampet, interior streets in Ashok Nagar including 8, 53 and 77th streets, Besant Nagar 4th avenue and 7th, 6th and 32nd cross street, Vijayanagar North extension in Velachery, are on the list.

“One key aspect we want to keep in mind while relaying roads is the camber correction. Camber allows water to drain off both sides of the road without stagnating in the centre,” said a corporation official.

This will also be accompanied by ongoing work in 1,654 bus route roads of which work has been completed in 1,098 roads, covering a total length of 212 km. The corporation has a total of 33,500 roads covering a total length of 5,500 km.

The civic body is also continuing to focus on city beautification. Over the next few weeks, several bridge underpasses will get street jewels-benches, artefacts and statues along with new nameboards for streets.