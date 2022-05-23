STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Participants missing in EB’s grievance meet

Even though Tangedco conducts monthly grievance meetings in every circle, most people are unaware of it and hence do not attend the meetings.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

In the city, Tangedco organised grievance meetings in Adaiyaru and Taramani offices over the past 15 days. The meeting should have been held between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm, but it lasted just five minutes as only person attended it.

When TNIE spoke to a few consumers at the Taramani office on Thursday, most said they were unaware of the meeting. A few said the meeting should be on weekends. The TN Consumer Protection organisation’s state president C Paul Parnabas said, “Though Tangedco organises the meetings, it fails to announce it properly. We request it to at least send an SMS to consumers” he said.

A senior Tangedco official said they issue a press release. SMS will cost the company more. Hence, it is not possible. Plus, we need an approval to send e-mails to consumer organisations, the official added.

