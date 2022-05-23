STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Youth collapses during DJ party in Chennai, dies later

Cops say unlicensed liquor served at the event organised in a mall

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 23-year-old IT employee from Madipakkam collapsed at a bar inside a mall near Anna Nagar and later died in a hospital in the wee hours of Sunday. He was attending a late-night DJ party organised by a Chennai-based event management company at the mall and had come down to the bar during the event, according to police. The deceased was identified as S Praveen.

Police came to know about the incident after a team from the Anna Nagar Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) visited the mall following a tip-off that unlicensed liquor was being served at the party, which, police later said, didn’t have permission from the city police.

The party was organised on the fourth floor of the mall and around 500 people from across India attended it. Tickets, costing `1,500 a person, had been sold via a mobile app. According to the Thirumangalam police, the Anna Nagar PEW received the tip-off in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A PEW team, along with personnel from the Thirumangalam police station, visited the mall and found that unlicensed liquor was being served to attendees, including those below the age of 21, at the party. The police then stopped the event, sources said.

A while later, the police visited the bar on the second floor to question its management. They soon learnt that one of the party attendees had collapsed at the bar and had been taken to a nearby hospital. 
They found that the person, Praveen, was later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. 

A senior city police officer told TNIE that the police have registered a case under CrPC Section 174 (suspicious death) and that they are awaiting the post-mortem examination report to ascertain the cause of death. After the police found that the bar, too, was serving unlicensed liquor to people, including those below 21 years of age, they seized 844 bottles of liquor from the bar and arrested three staff — Nivas Bojaraj, Bharathi, and Edwin Devaputhiran. The bar was sealed later in the day.

Action against unauthorised parties
Following the incident, the city police commissioner, in a press release, said severe action would be taken against those who organise unlicensed liquor parties and large-scale entertainment events without permission from the city police

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Youth Death
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp