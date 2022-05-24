STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2k pillion riders booked in Chennai for not wearing helmet

Sources in the city police said drive would continue till 100% compliance is achieved
 

Published: 24th May 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

A traffic policeman slaps a fine on motorists at a traffic signal in Periyamet on Monday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city traffic police booked 3,926 people till 6 pm on Monday for not adhering to the helmet rule. Out of this, 2,023 were pillion riders. Most were booked in the east zone with 844 cases, followed by south 694 and 483 in the north zone. Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said almost 70% of the pillion riders wore helmets. He said the drive would continue till 100% compliance is achieved.

“There were no major issues, except for minor confrontations, as most of the motorists accepted the e-challans. The message has reached the motorists through the media. Both motorists and pillion riders without helmets were fined Rs 100,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Washermenpet traffic police distributed sweets to motorists and pillion riders who wore helmets. However, people who depend on bike taxis had a tough time booking a trip as bikes were not available due to the helmet-compliance rule.

A private bike taxi employee, S Rajaguru said, many riders cancelled the trip as they expected them to carry a helmet. Between January and May 15 this year, around 80 riders and 18 pillion riders who did not wear helmets lost their lives, the police said. Officers also said though the mandatory helmet rule for pillion riders was already in place, it was not strictly implemented due to Covid-19.

A statement from the police said strict action would be taken against riders and pillion riders under the Motor Vehicles Act if they are found riding without a helmet. In 2021, 611 persons lost their lives and 3,294 sustained injuries in two wheeler accidents. Out of which, 477 motorcycle riders and 134 pillion riders lost their lives.

