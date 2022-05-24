STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kosasthalaiyar river banks to be strengthened soon

The Water Resource Department is planning to strengthen the banks of Kosasthalaiyar River at Rs 15 crore. 

Published: 24th May 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of work to raise the banks by four metres at a cost of `15 crore | Express

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Water Resource Department is planning to strengthen the banks of Kosasthalaiyar River at Rs 15 crore.  According to a source, the tender will be floated soon and work is expected to begin next month. From Vellivayal to Manali, banks on both sides of the river will be raised by four metres. A concrete wall would also be built in Manali Puthur.

An official said Kosasthalaiyar plays a vital role in fulfilling water requirements through the Poondi reservoir. During the Northeast monsoon last year, the river banks and bunds as well as nearby areas were severely affected.

Though they have taken temporary measures, it was necessary to initiate flood mitigation work. A few months ago they submitted a detailed project report to the state government, after which the government allocated Rs 15 crore.

Talking about ongoing work, he said, “Adayar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers are to be widened to mitigate floods in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kosasthalaiyar river
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp