Kosasthalaiyar river banks to be strengthened soon

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resource Department is planning to strengthen the banks of Kosasthalaiyar River at Rs 15 crore. According to a source, the tender will be floated soon and work is expected to begin next month. From Vellivayal to Manali, banks on both sides of the river will be raised by four metres. A concrete wall would also be built in Manali Puthur.

An official said Kosasthalaiyar plays a vital role in fulfilling water requirements through the Poondi reservoir. During the Northeast monsoon last year, the river banks and bunds as well as nearby areas were severely affected.

Though they have taken temporary measures, it was necessary to initiate flood mitigation work. A few months ago they submitted a detailed project report to the state government, after which the government allocated Rs 15 crore.

Talking about ongoing work, he said, “Adayar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers are to be widened to mitigate floods in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts.”