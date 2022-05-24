STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

NGT bench orders status quo on Sun Pharma expansion

Company official says there is no possibility of effluent reaching Vedanthangal bird sanctuary 

Published: 24th May 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Photo| Reuters)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday ordered status quo on the proposed expansion of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd inside India’s oldest Vedanthangal bird sanctuary. 

A petition was filed by MR Thiyagarajan from Meenava Thanthai Nala Sangam, challenging environmental clearance (EC) issued to Sun Pharma. The prayer was to quash and set aside the EC granted by the Union Environment Ministry. 

The NGT bench, comprising of judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, after hearing from both parties, including the counsel representing Sun Pharma, ordered status quo until the next hearing scheduled on July 12. 

Refuting the allegations of the petitioner, a spokesperson of Sun Pharma claimed, “As per the topographic map, Sun Pharma’s manufacturing site at Madhuranthagam is located 3.72 km away from the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary. It has been functioning at the location from 1992-93, before the bird sanctuary was declared by the TN government and adheres to all government guidelines.” 

An official from the company said Sun Pharma had an effluent treatment facility, including Zero Liquid Discharge System, at the site. “There is no discharge of effluent outside the premises. The company operates and maintains the effluent treatment systems and air pollution control measures as per the directions of State and Central Pollution Control Boards.

As per a report submitted by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to NGT, the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary is located upstream of Sun Pharma’s plant. Hence, there is no possibility of any effluent reaching the sanctuary/lake from the plant. The proposed expansion plan is within the boundary walls of the existing site and there is no increase in the plot area of the existing site,” the official told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Sun Pharmaceutical
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp