Not enough students, 8 engineering colleges in TN to close down

Eight engineering colleges in the State will down shutters from the academic year 2022-23 due to poor enrollment.

Published: 24th May 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight engineering colleges in the State will down shutters from the academic year 2022-23 due to poor enrollment. According to Anna University officials, at least eight private colleges, including two offering Bachelor in Architecture courses, have not applied for renewal of their affiliation.

This means the colleges won’t be able to admit students from this year. “Majority of the private engineering colleges are finding it hard to survive due to poor admissions. Financially, only 100 out of the 420 in the State are in a good position,” said vice-chancellor of Anna University, R Velraj. 

However, engineering colleges said the situation is much better this year. “Last year, at least 20 engineering colleges had closed down. This year the number is much less,” said an office-bearer of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional Arts and Science Colleges. After five years of a dip in admissions, this year, engineering colleges in the State were able to fill 60% seats.

