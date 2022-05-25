Double-murder accused held after eight years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old construction labourer accused of murdering his pregnant wife and her seven-year-old son in Washermenpet eight years ago was arrested on Monday. The city police arrested the accused K Raju alias Danger from a village in Sullurpeta in Andhra Pradesh, following a tip-off.

According to the police, after his first wife left him in 2014, Raju who is from Mannar Polur in Andhra Pradesh, got married to M Gunasundari, a widow, from Washermenpet. Gunasundari had a seven-year-old son, Mahesh Kumar.

On November 15, 2021, Raju and Gunasundari who was five months pregnant, had a fight and Raju allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law, wife and her son and fled. While Gunasundari and Mahesh Kumar died at the hospital, his mother-in-law survived the gruesome attack, said the police.

The New Washermenpet police registered a case and began an investigation. Until recently, there was little to no progress in the case. “His relatives live in and around Sullurupeta in Andhra Pradesh and claimed they have not been in touch with Raju. A police team recently conducted inquiries with construction workers in the area since Raju was also a construction worker,” said Sundaravathanam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet.

“Two notices, in Tamil and Telugu, were circulated in WhatsApp groups of masons, construction labourers, local crime intelligence and police groups in Sullurpeta,” said Sundaravathanam.

Three labourers who worked under Raju got in touch with the police and gave information about his location. Subsequently, Raju who was living in Sathyavedu village, 35 km from Sullurpeta, was arrested. During inquiry it came to light that Raju had got married again, to a 21-year-old woman.