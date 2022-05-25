STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Oil appoints new executive director for TN, Puducherry

VC Asokan has taken over as the new executive director and state head of IndianOil for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

VC Asokan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VC Asokan has taken over as the new executive director and state head of Indian Oil for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Besides being the state head for IndianOil, Asokan would also function as the state level coordinator (SLC) for the Oil Industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Asokan has over three decades of experience in IndianOil, primarily in retail sales, operations and international marketing. Hailing from Thanjavur, he holds a Masters in Business Management from Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirappalli.

He has gained international fuel marketing experience during his tenure as vice president (Sales) in Lanka IOC PLC, a subsidiary company of IndianOil in Sri Lanka. Asokan also has a pan-India marketing experience of having worked in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat contributing and heading various leadership and management positions.

Prior to this posting, Asokan was heading the Kerala State Office as executive director and state head, where he provided strategic orientation to several path-breaking project initiatives. He has interacted with key global stakeholders in oil and gas.

