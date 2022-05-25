STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister EV Velu says 802 hectares of land acquired this year for highway projects

State Highways Minister E V Velu on Tuesday urged officials to expedite pending land acquisition work for State highway projects.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 11:55 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Highways Minister EV Velu on Tuesday urged officials to expedite pending land acquisition work for State highway projects. “After funds were sanctioned, the delay in paying it to landowners resulted in the government paying interest for the money.

Delay increases acquisition cost year after year,” said Velu, while presiding a meeting on acquisition for highways projects on Tuesday. Around 802 hectares of land was acquired this year and Rs 1731.40 crore was paid as compensation to landowners, said Velu. “The government gave approval for creating five special land acquisition and management units under DROs and 18 units under tahsildars to expedite ongoing work,” he said,

