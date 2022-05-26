STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Junior Vikatan directors’ names to be dropped from FIR

The Mylapore police had earlier booked staff of Junior Vikatan, whistleblower Savukku Shankar and YouTuber Maridhas based on a complaint filed by G Square Realtors.

Published: 26th May 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after Chennai police arrested Kevin, who allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from G Square Realtors for not publishing a story in Junior Vikatan, the police are now taking steps to remove the names of directors of the magazine and a few others from the FIR.

The Mylapore police had earlier booked staff of Junior Vikatan, whistleblower Savukku Shankar and YouTuber Maridhas based on a complaint filed by G Square Realtors. A press statement from the city police read during investigation it was found that Kevin who allegedly blackmailed G Square had certain financial transactions with a few staff of the magazine.

“However there was no evidence of collaboration of Kevin with directors of Junior Vikatan and others. Hence, steps are being taken to remove their names from the FIR,” read the press statement. Earlier, CPM and CPI had urged the State government to drop the case registered against the magazine for the alleged blackmailing of realtor.

The state committee meeting of the CPM in Pudukkottai adopted a resolution in this regard. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, too, expressed his concern and urged the State government to drop the case. Partners in the DMK alliance remained silent till Tuesday. Only in the past two days did some of them, especially the left parties, come forward to speak about it.

