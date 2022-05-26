STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three rowdy-sheeters booked for murder of BJP man

Chintadripet police registered a case against three rowdy- sheeters in connection with the murder of K Balachandran (30) on Tuesday.

Published: 26th May 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

K Balachandran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chintadripet police registered a case against three rowdy- sheeters in connection with the murder of K Balachandran (30) on Tuesday. Balachandran, the secretary of BJP Scheduled Caste Wing in Central Chennai district, was hacked to death by the gang in public view.

Four special teams have been formed to nab the accused. Meanwhile, Balachandran’s personal security officer (PSO), who had stepped away to a nearby shop at the time of the incident, has been suspended. According to the police, the accused were identified as Pradeep, Sanjay and Kalaivanan after sifting through the CCTV footage at the crime scene.

A senior police officer said, “An investigation is on and only after the accused are nabbed will we get clarity on the issue.” The police said Balachandran has six criminal cases, including two attempts to murder cases, pending against him. He came out on bail recently.

On Tuesday night when Balachandran and his PSO had come to Samy Nayakar Street, the gang attacked him when the PSO was away. Balachandran tried to flee, but the group chased him and hacked him to death. He was rushed to the Omandurar Government Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Talking to reporters, City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remarks that there have been 18 murders in the city over the past 20 days is incorrect. There have been 10 murders and out of these four were due to previous enmity and others were due to family issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP murder BJP Worker
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp