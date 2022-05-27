STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College student dies after fall from train footboard

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student died after he allegedly slipped and fell from the footboard of a train on Thursday. The accident occurred while the boy was returning home from college.

According to the Thiruvallur Railway Police, the deceased, A Neethi Devan, was a second-year Economics student. The police said on 3:15 pm, Devan was aboard a train bound to Arakkonam from Velacherry.

Between Veppampattu and Sevvapet, his hands slipped from the pole he was holding on to and he allegedly fell to the ground. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

