College student dies after fall from train footboard
A 19-year-old college student died after he allegedly slipped and fell from the footboard of a train on Thursday. The accident occurred while the boy was returning home from college.
Published: 27th May 2022 06:39 AM
According to the Thiruvallur Railway Police, the deceased, A Neethi Devan, was a second-year Economics student. The police said on 3:15 pm, Devan was aboard a train bound to Arakkonam from Velacherry.
Between Veppampattu and Sevvapet, his hands slipped from the pole he was holding on to and he allegedly fell to the ground. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.