STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Four held in BJP functionary’s murder case

A day after a BJP functionary, K Balachander was hacked to death in Chintadripet, four suspects were arrested near Edappadi in Salem on Wednesday night.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a BJP functionary, K Balachander was hacked to death in Chintadripet, four suspects were arrested near Edappadi in Salem on Wednesday night. The suspects are M Pradeep (26), M Sanjay (24), K Kalairajan alias ‘Theenja Paniyaram’ (28) and J Jyothi alias Jyothi Ganesh (30). The police said the arrests were made through a tip-off. The suspects have been brought to Chennai.

On Tuesday night K Balachander, who was the secretary of the BJP’s SC Wing in Central Chennai district, had gone to Samy Nayakar Street. When his personal security officer went to a nearby shop, a three-member gang hacked Balachandran to death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP murder
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp