Four held in BJP functionary’s murder case

CHENNAI: A day after a BJP functionary, K Balachander was hacked to death in Chintadripet, four suspects were arrested near Edappadi in Salem on Wednesday night. The suspects are M Pradeep (26), M Sanjay (24), K Kalairajan alias ‘Theenja Paniyaram’ (28) and J Jyothi alias Jyothi Ganesh (30). The police said the arrests were made through a tip-off. The suspects have been brought to Chennai.

On Tuesday night K Balachander, who was the secretary of the BJP’s SC Wing in Central Chennai district, had gone to Samy Nayakar Street. When his personal security officer went to a nearby shop, a three-member gang hacked Balachandran to death.