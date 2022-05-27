STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Namukku Naame: Chennai gets 252 projects

Central regions like Anna Nagar, Teynampet bags 50% of schemes

Published: 27th May 2022 06:42 AM

CMDA

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Out of the 252 projects granted administrative sanction under the Namakku Naame scheme, more than half of it will be implemented in the central region, including in Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones.

Out of the 335 proposed projects worth Rs 23.8 crore, administrative sanctions have been granted for 252 projects worth Rs 19 crore, of which a large part will go towards renovation of school buildings, parks, playgrounds, sapling plantation, beautification work and renovation of burial grounds.

Out of the 252 projects, 127 projects worth Rs 10.7 crore will implemented in the Central region, 57 worth Rs 4.6 crore in the Southern region, including in Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones, and 68 projects worth Rs 3.6 crore in the Northern region, including in Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones.

“The projects are being funded through the CSR initiative of large concerns, small businesses, residents welfare associations and sometimes, even single individuals. There have been cases where an individual comes forward and buys a computer for a school,” said a corporation official. “New proposals continue to come up and all three regions will benefit from the scheme,” the official added.

Under this project, residents, resident associations or companies can initiate community infrastructure in their localities by paying one third of the estimated project cost to the corporation. So far, among the most popular projects funded by residents and companies are beautification work, which constitute 66 of the 252 projects, renovation of school buildings and smart classrooms under which 69 works have been taken up and renovation of parks and playgrounds under which 51 works have been taken up. Other than this, 37 projects for renovation of hospitals, roads, medians, footpaths and four pond restoration projects have also been taken up. Ninety six projects have been completed so far, said officials.

Port highway project takes off

A closer look at double-decker elevated project launched by PM

20.565 km is project length

Rs 5,852cr Total Project cost

Mode of Implementation: Engineering Procurement Construction

Number of Toll Plaza: One (Inside Gate Number 10 of Chennai Port)

30 Period of construction

02 Number of road over bridges

Entry Ramps: 7, Exit Ramps: 6, Covered Districts: Chennai and Thiruvallur, Cable Stay Bridges: 03

Main features

  • The project takes off from Chennai Port at Gate Number 10 and Terminates at Maduravoyal at NH4
  • Elevated highway is 2-tier. Tier-1 is for local traffic and tier-2 is for port-bound traffic
  • The dedicated freight corridor for Chennai Port-bound traffic increases handling capacity of the port from 1.38 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) to 2.64 million TEUs
  • Port-bound traffic is expected to increase to 37,368 passenger car units by 2040
  • Reduction in waiting time (5-6 hours) at Chennai Port.
  • Easing of traffic congestion
chennai Namakku Naame
