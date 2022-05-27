Namukku Naame: Chennai gets 252 projects

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Out of the 252 projects granted administrative sanction under the Namakku Naame scheme, more than half of it will be implemented in the central region, including in Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones.

Out of the 335 proposed projects worth Rs 23.8 crore, administrative sanctions have been granted for 252 projects worth Rs 19 crore, of which a large part will go towards renovation of school buildings, parks, playgrounds, sapling plantation, beautification work and renovation of burial grounds.

Out of the 252 projects, 127 projects worth Rs 10.7 crore will implemented in the Central region, 57 worth Rs 4.6 crore in the Southern region, including in Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones, and 68 projects worth Rs 3.6 crore in the Northern region, including in Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones.

“The projects are being funded through the CSR initiative of large concerns, small businesses, residents welfare associations and sometimes, even single individuals. There have been cases where an individual comes forward and buys a computer for a school,” said a corporation official. “New proposals continue to come up and all three regions will benefit from the scheme,” the official added.

Under this project, residents, resident associations or companies can initiate community infrastructure in their localities by paying one third of the estimated project cost to the corporation. So far, among the most popular projects funded by residents and companies are beautification work, which constitute 66 of the 252 projects, renovation of school buildings and smart classrooms under which 69 works have been taken up and renovation of parks and playgrounds under which 51 works have been taken up. Other than this, 37 projects for renovation of hospitals, roads, medians, footpaths and four pond restoration projects have also been taken up. Ninety six projects have been completed so far, said officials.

