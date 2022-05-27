STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Over 1.3K piracy sites ordered not to screen Vikram

It said the applicant worries that the said 1,308 websites have the potential to upload and/or enable third parties to copy, reproduce, distribute, display the film through the 29 ISPs.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'.

A still from Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and over 1,000 piracy websites from unauthorised screening of parts or in full the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, set for release on June 3. 

The order was passed by Justice C Saravanan on a petition filed by R Murali Krishnan of Raaj Kamal Films International (a production house owned by Kamal Haasan), seeking injunction on 29 ISPs, including BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio, and 1,308 piracy websites from unauthorised copying, transmission, and communication of the movie.

According to an affidavit filed by Raaj Kamal Films International through advocate Vijayan Subramanian, Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil, is set for release worldwide on 1,000 screens. 

The advocate submitted that the applicant (producer) apprehended that when the film is released, the websites would illegally copy, record, download, reproduce, transmit, and communicate the copyright-protected film. “Such an act would cause serious loss and damage to the business of the applicant and would also render a death blow to the commercial viability and business prospects of the said film,” affidavit said.

It said the applicant worries that the said 1,308 websites have the potential to upload and/or enable third parties to copy, reproduce, distribute, display the film through the 29 ISPs. It amounts to infringement of the applicant’s copyright. 

Moreover, the websites didn’t have the mechanism of “take-down” wherein copyright protected material is removed from an online platform upon request of the copy-right holder. Such requests had fallen on deaf ears, it contended. It was feared that unless the respondents are restrained as prayed for, other persons with whom the applicant had entered into agreements for the purpose of marketing, promotion, exploitation, communication etc., would also suffer huge financial losses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram piracy
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp