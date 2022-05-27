Release of rescued tiger cub to Anamalai Tiger Reserve postponed

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: The office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden has issued an order permitting the field director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to transport the male tiger cub from Manambolly rest house premises to a specially-designed large enclosure in Manthirimattam.

The order was issued on Wednesday night, but the exact date of release is still being deliberated as K Ramesh, scientist with Wildlife Institute of India, is currently not available. Ramesh’s expertise was sought since he has experience in re-wilding tiger cubs in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, is personally monitoring and pushing for early release of the cub. Tentatively, the tiger will be released in the first week of June.