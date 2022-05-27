STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Release of rescued tiger cub to Anamalai Tiger Reserve postponed

Ramesh’s expertise was sought since he has experience in re-wilding tiger cubs in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

A new spacious enclosure has been readied in the core area of ATR for the 15-month-old tiger cub that was rescued near Valparai last year | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden has issued an order permitting the field director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to transport the male tiger cub from Manambolly rest house premises to a specially-designed large enclosure in Manthirimattam.

The order was issued on Wednesday night, but the exact date of release is still being deliberated as K Ramesh, scientist with Wildlife Institute of India, is currently not available. Ramesh’s expertise was sought since he has experience in re-wilding tiger cubs in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, is personally monitoring and pushing for early release of the cub. Tentatively, the tiger will be released in the first week of June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anamalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp