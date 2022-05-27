Singara Chennai 2.0: Foundation stone laid for football ground

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of Singara Chennai 2.0, to provide additional infrastructure facilities to extended areas of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for an artificial grass football ground in his Kolathur constituency.

The state-of-the-art football ground on Pallavan Salai will be built at a cost of Rs 2.83 crore. It will have a compound wall (cost Rs 30.42 lakh), pavement (Rs 7.56 lakh), spectators gallery (Rs 24.47 lakh) and other basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, CCTV cameras and Rainwater Harvesting structures. Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives took part in the event.