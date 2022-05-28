STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remote-controlled signals to help police reduce traffic snarls in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) will reportedly spend `15 crore and upgrade 302 signals to control traffic through remote-control technology.

A traffic cop uses remote to control traffic signals. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Gautham Selvarajan
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) will reportedly spend `15 crore and upgrade 302 signals to control traffic through remote-control technology. On a pilot basis, the project was introduced at Gandhi Irwin Road, EVK Sampath Junction, Ritherdon Road, Dr Nair Road Junction, and Dasaprakash Junction two months ago.

Traffic police personnel TNIE spoke to said the technology will make their jobs easier. Instead of staying fixed at a place to change the signal switch manually, they can now move about freely and use the remote to change the signal. The remote has a range of 50m-100m.

The traffic policemen said due to this technology they can stand in the middle of an intersection and assess the number of vehicles in a particular lane. It would be possible to change traffic signals on a priority basis instead of the present cyclical system.

A senior traffic police officer told TNIE, “This technology gives us freedom of movement. We can have complete control over a particular junction and also keep an eye on violators.” He said since the signals are not cyclic in this method, they can regulate signals as per need. In case a particular junction is congested, then a green signal can be given.

Or in case of a VIP visit, the remote-controlled system can be used to regulate traffic better. “The remote looks like a car key and it is easy to operate. An issue could arise when the battery dies. It will lead to chaos if not replaced immediately,” he added.

Another senior traffic police officer said, “If a minor accident takes place, I can go and inquire without worrying about the signal as I can change it on the go. In cases of stop line violations, I can also tell the person to pull back.”

