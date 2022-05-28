STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin inaugurates new school of DAV group

Published: 28th May 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated DAV Pallikarani, the new branch of the DAV Group of Schools, in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Since 1970, DAV Group of Schools has been providing education rooted in Vedic values. While most schools are affiliated to CBSE, the institution also offers education based on State Board and NIOS Board (National Institution of Open Schooling). 

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister paid encomiums to the DAV group. He said the first school of the group was started in Gopalapuram where he was born. Later, former chief minister M Karunanidhi opened the third school of the group at Mogappair in 1989.

“Getting admission in DAV schools is very difficult and I have personal experience on that. My daughter Senthamarai studied at Gopalapuram DAV school. However, when we tried to get admission for Poongulali, the daughter of my brother, admission was denied. The DMK was in power at the time and despite that, the school had denied admission. Later, after much effort, Poongulali got admission to that school. I say this not to find fault with DAV schools but to highlight how strictly they run the schools,” the Chief Minister said. 

The Chief Minister also hailed the objective of the DAV schools - “From darkness to light.” The DAV group has also extended a helping hand to the Lady Wellington Higher Secondary School in Triplicane and Government Model Higher Secondary School in Saidapet. This is a lofty move, he added.

