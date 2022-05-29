STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corp rally to promote cycling among women

While Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi flagged off the rally near the MRTS station at Indira Nagar, Mayor R Priya also participated in it.

Published: 29th May 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 01:29 PM

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi flagging off the cycle rally, which was led by Mayor R Priya, at Indira Nagar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to encourage more women to cycle on city streets, especially during night hours, and promote the general use of public space by women, the city corporation on Saturday organised cycle rallies from six points to the pedestrian plaza at Pondy Bazaar. While Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi flagged off the rally near the MRTS station at Indira Nagar, Mayor R Priya also participated in it.

Organised as part of the Veedhi Vizha held under Singara Chennai 2.0, the rally started from six places — Indira Nagar MRTS, Nehru Park Metro station, LIC Metro station, Arumbakkam Metro station, Lighthouse in Marina Beach and Marina swimming pool.

While 300 women registered online to participate in the event, organisers said that around 500 women participated. Those who didn’t have bicycles were provided corporation’s smart bikes. Several women officials in the corporation as well as police officers also took part.

As part of a series of events aimed at encouraging use of city infrastructure to walk and cycle around the city at night, in the second phase, the events will be organised in more locations in the city along with night markets and food/art fairs or shopping streets.

