STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Nine arrested as 25-year-old hacked to death in Ambattur

Police have arrested and remanded nine men including a college student for the murder. 

Published: 29th May 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a gang in Ambattur on Friday night over previous enmity following a drunken brawl a month ago. Police have arrested and remanded nine men including a college student for the murder. 

The deceased, N Udhayakumar (25) of Annai Indira Nagar in Surapattu, was working at a private firm in Tiruvallur, said the police. His body was found near bushes at Thamaraikulam in Shanmugapuram with several stab injuries. Police said he had two petty cases pending against him in Ambattur police station. 

After preliminary inquiries, police said in April, Udhayakumar and Moses of the same area had a drunken quarrel. Amid simmering differences, Udayakumar on Friday night allegedly went to Moses’ house looking for him. “Moses’ mother, who was home, called her son and informed him about Udayakumar’s presence. Moses along with nine associates reached the house,  forcibly took Udayakumar to a secluded place and hacked him,” said the police. A search has been launched for Moses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambattur
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp