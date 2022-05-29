Nine arrested as 25-year-old hacked to death in Ambattur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a gang in Ambattur on Friday night over previous enmity following a drunken brawl a month ago. Police have arrested and remanded nine men including a college student for the murder.

The deceased, N Udhayakumar (25) of Annai Indira Nagar in Surapattu, was working at a private firm in Tiruvallur, said the police. His body was found near bushes at Thamaraikulam in Shanmugapuram with several stab injuries. Police said he had two petty cases pending against him in Ambattur police station.

After preliminary inquiries, police said in April, Udhayakumar and Moses of the same area had a drunken quarrel. Amid simmering differences, Udayakumar on Friday night allegedly went to Moses’ house looking for him. “Moses’ mother, who was home, called her son and informed him about Udayakumar’s presence. Moses along with nine associates reached the house, forcibly took Udayakumar to a secluded place and hacked him,” said the police. A search has been launched for Moses.