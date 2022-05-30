STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai YouTuber Karthik Gopinath held for collecting Rs 40 lakh under guise of renovating temple statues

Gopinath, a resident of Muthapudupet, is known for videos criticizing the DMK government through his YouTube channel 'Ilaya Bharatham'.

Published: 30th May 2022 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

YouTuber S Karthik Gopinath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police on Monday arrested a right-wing YouTuber S Karthik Gopinath on charges of swindling at least Rs 40 lakh which he crowdfunded for renovating temple statues. 

S Karthik Gopinath, 32, a resident of Muthapudupet, is a YouTuber known for videos criticizing the DMK government. He runs a YouTube channel named 'Ilaya Bharatham' with 2.08 lakh subscribers. 

Based on a complaint from T Aravindhan, Executive Officer of Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Thirukoil in Siruvachur, the Avadi Cybercrime cell registered a case under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and IT Act section 66 (D) (cheating by personation by using computer resource). He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Monday. 

“He asked the public to donate money through the Milaap fundraiser site in the guise of renovation of the statues of sub-temples of Arulmigu Mathura Kaliamman Temple without getting any permission from HR&CE Department and he wrongfully used this amount for his own purpose,” said a senior police officer. 

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu child gets 'no religion, no caste' certificate

His arrest sparked heated conversations on social media as BJP state president K Annamalai and party leader H Raja condemned the arrest and said they would stand with ‘nationalist YouTubers and support them legally’. In his tweets, Annamalai said South Chennai Addl Commissioner Kannan was transferred and kept on the reserve list ‘allegedly’ because of his closeness to him in facilitating passes. "When nationalist you tuber @karthikgnath  is arrested today, it is because he has taken few pictures with me. Request TN Int PSY - OPS (Psychological Operations) division & DMK propaganda forces to leave all these innocents alone & come straight for me. I’m waiting as a common man!"

Seven months ago, Gopinath posted a video with pictures claiming, that several statues in Arulmigu Mathura Kaliamman Temple and of the sub-temples in Perambalur district were damaged and that he needs Rs 36 lakh to renovate. He also provided a link to the Milaap fundraiser site for donors to contribute. 

A month ago on February 31, in a video to provide an update on the funds, Gopinath said, the funds would be used to renovate and rebuild at least 20 statues. “We have sent a formal letter to the Commissioner of HR&CE. But since it is a time-consuming process, we have moved the fund through other sources to the Padma Shri famed sculptor V K Munusamy who would build the broken statues,” Gopinath said in the video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karthik Gopinath youtuber Ilaya Bharatham DMK Government Arulmigu Mathura Kaliamman Temple
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp