NEP’s worth not fully appreciated, says Guv RN Ravi

Speaking at the event, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy appealed to the Governor to recommend to the UGC to allow Annamalai University to continue offering distance education.

Published: 31st May 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday urged the public to read National Education Policy before opposing it. Delivering his presidential speech at the convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU), he said the NEP was not being fully appreciated and many did not realise its worth as they were yet to read it properly. 

“I have visited many universities and while interacting with them (students), I realised that many have read only commentaries and opinion pieces about NEP in newspaper and not the original policy...  NEP is a comprehensive document that opens new vistas in the education sector,” added Governor. 

Speaking at the event, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy appealed to the Governor to recommend to the UGC to allow Annamalai University to continue offering distance education. IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said TNOU and IIT-Madras could collaborate to design new courses with the help of the latest technologies. 

TNOU Vice-Chancellor K Parthasarathy highlighted the achievements of the university. A total of 19,363 graduates received their degrees, of whom 359 received them in person and the rest in absentia. The university awarded PhDs for the first time, with 22 people receiving theirs.
 

