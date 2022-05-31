STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New panel of officials to address civic issues

In the first general Corporation council meeting held on Monday, the councillors raised a host of civic issues and sought co-operation from officials to resolve them.

Published: 31st May 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the first general Corporation council meeting held on Monday, the councillors raised a host of civic issues and sought co-operation from officials to resolve them. The councillors said as there was no local body representative for the past seven years, people have started approaching them to resolve the issue, adding representatives from CMWSSB and TANGEDCO should be included in council meetings to resolve the issues. 

Responding to this, Mayor R Priya said steps will be taken to organise a consultation meeting in presence of the Metro Water managing director. “Following the meeting, a co-ordination committee with officials from various government departments will be formed to ensure smooth functioning,” she said.

Responding to the councillors’ request that government schools in the extended areas be brought under the corporation, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said they have written to the school education department in this regard. “We have sought to make them corporation schools so they can be developed under projects like Singara Chennai 2.0 and CITIIS,” he said.

Important resolutions

  • Chennai City Municipal Corporation Licensing of Haircutting Saloon, Beauty Parlour, Spa and Massage Parlour Rules, 2022 passed
  • Approval for establishing a geographic information system (GIS) division under the Electrical Department
  • Approval for installing CCTV cameras at an estimated cost of Rs 5.46 crore under Nirbhaya Fund
  • Approval for 15 mobile toilets at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore
  • Gandhi statue at Marina beach to shifted near Avvaiyar Statue opposite Avvai Shanmugam Salai
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp