New panel of officials to address civic issues

CHENNAI: In the first general Corporation council meeting held on Monday, the councillors raised a host of civic issues and sought co-operation from officials to resolve them. The councillors said as there was no local body representative for the past seven years, people have started approaching them to resolve the issue, adding representatives from CMWSSB and TANGEDCO should be included in council meetings to resolve the issues.

Responding to this, Mayor R Priya said steps will be taken to organise a consultation meeting in presence of the Metro Water managing director. “Following the meeting, a co-ordination committee with officials from various government departments will be formed to ensure smooth functioning,” she said.

Responding to the councillors’ request that government schools in the extended areas be brought under the corporation, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said they have written to the school education department in this regard. “We have sought to make them corporation schools so they can be developed under projects like Singara Chennai 2.0 and CITIIS,” he said.

