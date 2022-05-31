New panel of officials to address civic issues
In the first general Corporation council meeting held on Monday, the councillors raised a host of civic issues and sought co-operation from officials to resolve them.
Published: 31st May 2022 07:11 AM | Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:11 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: In the first general Corporation council meeting held on Monday, the councillors raised a host of civic issues and sought co-operation from officials to resolve them. The councillors said as there was no local body representative for the past seven years, people have started approaching them to resolve the issue, adding representatives from CMWSSB and TANGEDCO should be included in council meetings to resolve the issues.
Responding to this, Mayor R Priya said steps will be taken to organise a consultation meeting in presence of the Metro Water managing director. “Following the meeting, a co-ordination committee with officials from various government departments will be formed to ensure smooth functioning,” she said.
Responding to the councillors’ request that government schools in the extended areas be brought under the corporation, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said they have written to the school education department in this regard. “We have sought to make them corporation schools so they can be developed under projects like Singara Chennai 2.0 and CITIIS,” he said.
Important resolutions
- Chennai City Municipal Corporation Licensing of Haircutting Saloon, Beauty Parlour, Spa and Massage Parlour Rules, 2022 passed
- Approval for establishing a geographic information system (GIS) division under the Electrical Department
- Approval for installing CCTV cameras at an estimated cost of Rs 5.46 crore under Nirbhaya Fund
- Approval for 15 mobile toilets at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore
- Gandhi statue at Marina beach to shifted near Avvaiyar Statue opposite Avvai Shanmugam Salai