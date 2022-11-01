Cave in to the cheese craving 

CHENNAI: "I don’t think I can ever give up on cheese" is often an argument made to avoid veganism. But as the movement has picked up pace recently, options and alternatives have expanded manifold. Even commercial stores now carry several vegan options for cheese, butter, milk and of course, meats.
But if you’re one to monitor the ingredients, you might want to try your hand at it at home. On the occasion of World Vegan Day, home chefs and vegans in Chennai share their vegan cheese recipes with Sahana Iyer, for anyone vegan or not who wants to make the switch.
Vegan Mozzarella Cheese By Sai Vignesh, @saivignesh2000
INGREDIENTS
Cashews: 200 g
Psyllium husks: 4 tbsp
Water: 800 ml
Lemon juice: 40 ml
METHOD
Soak cashews in warm water for a minimum of two hours.
Soak the psyllium husks in 800 ml of water for two hours.
Drain the cashews and blend it well.
Add the rest of the ingredients and blend for one minute.
Pour the blended mixture in a bowl and keep in the fridge for one hour.
Add any spices you enjoy.
Almond Cheese BY Gayathri Shankar, @gayathri_shanu
INGREDIENTS
Almonds: 2 cups
Tomato: 1 (Optional)
Olive oil: 50 ml
Garlic: 3 cloves, Sea salt: to taste
Water: 100-150 ml
Apple Cider Vinegar: 2 tsp
Herbs: to garnish
METHOD
Blanch almonds and sliver them. Roast tomatoes in 1 tsp oil and cool them. Do this if you want the cheese to be tangy.
Add everything, except herbs, to the blender. Blend to smooth paste. Transfer to a bowl, top it with herbs and serve.
This can be used in a thick form as a dip for breadsticks or chips or it can be made thinner adding more water to add to your pasta.
Cashew Queso By Jason Lakin, @vegan.in.chennai
INGREDIENTS
Unsalted cashews (you can use raw or roasted): 3/4 Cup (about 80g)
Garlic cloves: 3
Sea salt: 1/2 tsp
Nutritional yeast flakes: 1 tbsp
Ground cumin: 1 tsp (Can be substituted with turmeric, black pepper or chilli pepper)
Water: 80 ml (use less or more for desired consistency)
METHOD
Soak the cashews for preferably an hour or two. However, it will still work without soaking but the flavour and consistency will be different.
Grind all dry ingredients. Tip: Grind the garlic and nuts first, then add spices.
Add water slowly, starting with about 30ml. Grind and test consistency. Continue adding water until desired consistency is reached.
Depending on your taste, you may want to add more salt.
You can eat immediately, but if you have time, you can also refrigerate for 20 minutes for it to thicken.
If the queso becomes too thin, you can add more yeast and cashews to soak up the water.
Best served with tacos, crackers or sandwiches.
Raw Cashew Cream Cheese By Cibi M
INGREDIENTS
Raw cashews: 1/2 cup
Unrefined salt (kala namak or pink salt): 1/2-1 tsp
Garlic powder: 1/4 tsp
Onion powder: 1/4 tsp
Nutritional yeast: 1 tsp
Lime juice: 1-2 tsp
Water: 1/4 cup
METHOD
Soak cashews for 6-8 hours. Drain them and rinse with clean water.
Blend the cashews till smooth and put it in a glass bottle.
Transfer the cream to a glass bottle and add salt.
Cover the jar with a mesh cloth, hanky or cloth so that insects don’t get it or leave the lid slightly open, checking for insects.
Let the cashew cream ferment for 8-9 hours (depends on local room temperature).
When you see air bubbles forming and it smells like sour milked curds, it is ready.
Add garlic powder, onion powder, lime, and nutritional yeast.
Lasts for a week. Put it in the freezer for longer.
You can add mixed herbs to make your own version. Serve on toast or bake with pizza.
Creamy Vegan Cheese By Gayathri Shankar, @gayathri_shanu
INGREDIENTS
Potato: 200 g
Carrot:125 g
Apple cider vinegar: 1 tsp
Garlic: 1-2 cloves
Dijon mustard: 1/2 tsp
Onion powder: 1 tsp
Olive oil: 1 tsp
Sea salt: To taste
Chilli flakes: 1/2 tsp
Oregano: To garnish
METHOD
Boil the potatoes and carrots and let them cool.
Roast the garlic without oil. It can be roasted over direct flame for a smoky effect.
Add all other ingredients except the chilli flakes and oregano in a blender and blend to a smooth paste.
Transfer to a bowl, and add chilli flakes and oregano to garnish and enjoy with nachos or any other snacks.