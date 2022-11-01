G Square assures rentals on plot for its buyers in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in the Indian real estate industry, G Square, a plot promoter, announced assured rentals on plot purchases for its buyers in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchy.

The scheme offers assured rental on selective plot purchases which goes up to Rs 75,000 per month in Chennai, up to Rs 15,000 per month in Tiruchy, and up to Rs 4 lakh per month in Coimbatore for premium residential villa plots which range between Rs 30 lakh-Rs 4 crores for the initial 12 months after purchase.

Speaking on the offer, Eshwar N, chief executive officer, of G Square Realtors Private Limited, said, “Everyone is well aware of the assured rental schemes for apartments, however, this is the first time in the real estate industry that this scheme is being introduced in plot development. This achievement marks us as the pioneers of implementing this plan in new-age real estate development."

"The offer is a heartfelt gift to our potential buyers on the occasion of Diwali and is applicable to eight gated plot community projects in Chennai, five gated plot community projects in Coimbatore, and selective projects in Tiruchy, all within the prime locations of the city with world-class amenities," he added.

"We are already receiving a huge number of inquiries based on this plan and might actually extend the offer for the benefit of our buyers,” he further added.

Notable properties on which the offer is applicable include, G Square Greenvalley and G Square Manchester in Coimbatore and G Square Orchid Ville and G Square Northern Ally in Chennai.

