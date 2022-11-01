Home Cities Chennai

Monsoon gathers pace: Heavy rains in 15 Tamil Nadu districts till Nov 5

Max temperature in city was 3.6 degrees below normal on Monday

Published: 01st November 2022 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 10:53 AM

Heavy Rainfall

An intense spell on rain lashed several parts of the city on Monday evening | R Satish babu/Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon is likely to become more vigorous and several districts of Tamil Nadu, especially coastal areas, will receive heavy rains till November 5.

The forecast for Tuesday says heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts, while heavy rain is forecasted over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli districts.
From November 2 to 5, heavy rainfall is likely in these districts. This will be the first active Northeast monsoon spell. 

Although heavy rainfall was forecasted on Monday in and around Chennai, only sporadic rainfall was recorded. The Nungambakkam weather station recorded 23.3 mm, while Meenambakkam received 1.0 mm till 8.30 pm. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Rameswaram received the highest rainfall of 5 cm followed by Paramakudi 4 cm.  Though there was no fishermen warning, the met office said squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, along-off Tamil Nadu & Sri Lanka coast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. 

Meanwhile, the cloudy weather has kept the temperature under check in Chennai. The city has recorded average temperature. The maximum temperature recorded was 30.4 degree Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees below normal.

Schools holiday declared in Chennai, three other dists
A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday due to a forecast for heavy rains.

