New ways to steal money, applied gel-like substance in ATM in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ATM robbers are coming up with newer ways to steal money. A gang in Anna Salai has been using a gel-like substance to steal money from an ATM kiosk opposite the Casino Theatre and in little, over a month they have allegedly stolen Rs 28,400, said Chintadripet police. Their modus operandi is simple. The gang applies a gel-like substance on a stick and inserts it in the slot where money is dispensed and steals the money. Also, whenever a transaction is made the currency notes get stuck on the dispenser and the gang steals it. This came to light after the bank manager found out that money was going missing without transactions. He monitored the CCTV at the kiosk and the ones opposite the theatre and found out that a gang was stealing money. He immediately informed the police, who have launched a hunt for the gang.