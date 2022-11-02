Doctor from SIMS at Movement Disorders Society congress in Spain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr U Meenakshisundaram, director and senior consultant, Neurology, SIMS Hospitals, Vadapalani, was recently invited by the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Society as one of the eminent panellists, the first time for an Indian, alongside global experts from Italy, Netherland, Spain and the USA.

The four-day congress of the Movement Disorder Society (MDS) was held in Spain and was attended by 3,000 doctors, researchers, clinicians, and leaders from over 100 countries, who converged to share scientific advancements, and collaborations to elevate the level of patient care and direct global conversation.

Speaking on his experience of representing India on an international panel, the doctor said,

“As a participant (delegate) for the past 20 years, I have always got much out of every MDS Congress. Be it the networking, or the learning and sharing from the global delegates and panellists, it has always been enriching, especially from the MDS video challenge sessions. This year, the experience was tremendous and a prestigious one, with the added engagement and honour of being invited to be a part of the esteemed panel of international experts at the Global Congress. I am thankful to Dr Ravi Pachamuthu, chairman at SIMS, for their continued support and encouragement.”

He added, “The highlight has always been the MDS Video Challenge. One of the most widely attended engaging sessions by Neurologists, MDS specialists and students at the International Congress, the session primarily focuses on the random presentation of rare, complex and challenging cases by representatives from Movement Disorder Centres around the world through videos. Panellists like us get to see and study the patients for the first time. After our basic clinical discussions, we share our expertise in the form analysis, evaluation and final diagnosis, with available lines of treatments for the attendees and delegates to learn.”

