Fourteen oncologists receive awards at ISMPO ISOCON 2022 Conference in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Indian Society of Medical & Pediatric Oncology (ISMPO) and Indian Society of Oncology (ISO) under the aegis of ‘Freedom from Cancer Relief and Research Foundation’, organised their Biennial Joint conference ISMPO ISOCON 2022 Conference in Chennai with the theme ‘Demystifying the new normal in cancer care’.

The faculty from leading academic institutes and cancer centres presented the latest data and interacted with students and upcoming oncologists.

Inaugurating the three-day conference, Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, said, “Cancer is to be considered yet another disease that affects the human body and one should not fear it. In this conference, I am confident experienced oncologists will address the issues and stigma of cancer. The public should know cancer can be treated if diagnosed early.”

Fourteen eminent oncologists, including Dr RA Badwe, Dr Anil D Cruz, Dr Hemant Raj, Dr TG Sagar, Dr TS Subramanium, Dr Ramesh Billimaga, Dr Govind Babu, Dr Hemant Malhotra, Dr Sanjay Sharma, Dr Dinesh Pendarkar, Dr Somasundaram Subramaniam (Russia), Dr Raghunath Rao, Dr V Subramanian, and Dr Rakesh Jalali, received the Life-Time Achievement Award.

