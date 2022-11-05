Bus runs over 2-year-old in front of father in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy playing in front of his house in the Kancheepuram district was run over by a government bus on Friday evening. The boy was identified as M Mithran, a resident of Keezhambi Angammal Koil Street.

Police said Mithran was playing along with his friends while his father Manikandan had just returned from work. Their house is located on the Kancheepuram-Vellore NH.

“Around 7.30 pm, Mithran ran onto the main road when a government bus on its way to Kancheepuram bus stand ran over him,” police said. Manikandan who witnessed the incident immediately called for an ambulance. The staff in the ambulance declared him dead.

Baluchetty Chatram police detained the bus driver.

