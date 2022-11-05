Few Vadapalani, Tondiarpet areas in Chennai still flooded two days after heavy rainfall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after heavy rainfall, localities in Vadapalani, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, and RK Nagar remained waterlogged on Friday, said the residents.

“Water has been stagnant in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar’s first and second streets for three days now. The main road was laid without proper milling and the interior roads have not been laid for more than five years leading to water-logging. The councillor assured us, the water will be pumped out within today,” said S Prasad, a resident.

Inundated areas in Vadapalani and Virugambakkam disrupted residents’ commute for two days. With pumping work ongoing in other parts of the city, residents attributed the delay to the time taken to pump out water from around commercial spaces.

“There is Metro Rail construction underway on Arcot Road. In some areas, sewage is also getting mixed with rainwater. While the situation is better than last year so far, officials should take steps to prevent waterlogging,” said Suriyanarayanan of Kumaran Colony.

Residents in Meenavar Colony in VOC Nagar in Tondiarpet complained that their routine work was affected.

“This area is prone to being affected during rains, especially over 30 houses in the C and D blocks. We shifted here 50 years ago and there is no improvement in the conditions,” said R Shanthi, a resident.

Corporation officials told TNIE that the water was pumped out in areas where the drains are yet to be fully built, but assured that it would be completed soon. On Friday, Health Minister M Subramanian inspected localities in Sholinganallur, Semmancheri Tsuanmi Quarters, DLF, Semmozhi Poonga Road, Thuraipakkam, Madipakkam, Puzhuthivakkam, and Velachery.

CHENNAI: Two days after heavy rainfall, localities in Vadapalani, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, and RK Nagar remained waterlogged on Friday, said the residents. “Water has been stagnant in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar’s first and second streets for three days now. The main road was laid without proper milling and the interior roads have not been laid for more than five years leading to water-logging. The councillor assured us, the water will be pumped out within today,” said S Prasad, a resident. Inundated areas in Vadapalani and Virugambakkam disrupted residents’ commute for two days. With pumping work ongoing in other parts of the city, residents attributed the delay to the time taken to pump out water from around commercial spaces. “There is Metro Rail construction underway on Arcot Road. In some areas, sewage is also getting mixed with rainwater. While the situation is better than last year so far, officials should take steps to prevent waterlogging,” said Suriyanarayanan of Kumaran Colony. Residents in Meenavar Colony in VOC Nagar in Tondiarpet complained that their routine work was affected. “This area is prone to being affected during rains, especially over 30 houses in the C and D blocks. We shifted here 50 years ago and there is no improvement in the conditions,” said R Shanthi, a resident. Corporation officials told TNIE that the water was pumped out in areas where the drains are yet to be fully built, but assured that it would be completed soon. On Friday, Health Minister M Subramanian inspected localities in Sholinganallur, Semmancheri Tsuanmi Quarters, DLF, Semmozhi Poonga Road, Thuraipakkam, Madipakkam, Puzhuthivakkam, and Velachery.