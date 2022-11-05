Home Cities Chennai

Of rights and reality: VVIP Trust organised talks regarding legal awareness for PwDs in Chennai

It was hard not to notice that most audience members were PwDs. While it would have been heartening to see more able-bodied citizens, those who were present seemed glad to gain knowledge.

Published: 05th November 2022 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

disabilities

People gathered for talks on disabilities. (Photos | Charan Ravichandran)

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Would it surprise you to know that our constitution was constructed without any representation of a person with a disability (PwD)? Or that it took another 45 years for India to instate the Person with Disabilities Act, of 1995, which only included five different kinds of largely physically visible disabilities?

This, and much more was revealed at the session about the rights of PwDs called ‘Legal Awareness for People with Disability, organised by the VVIP Trust. The event was curated by creative consultancy Wright Intended and hosted by and at the Museum of Possibilities. 

Sign Language interpreter Ruth

Exploring history

Conducted by disability activists M Karpagam, High Court advocate and Srivatsan Sankaran, photographer, the talk walked the audience through the history of legal policies for PwDs, untangling the provisions of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in various aspects.

Highlighting the issues of statistics in policy-making, Karpagam said, “The first time a disability census was conducted was in 2001 but questions were formed (without much knowledge). So, the only concrete census we have is of 2011 and even then, only nine questions were put forth.

There is also a stigma to having a disability and without statistics, it is hard to make policies (regarding PwDs). In the census, it was revealed that 2.21% of the population was PwDs but other statistics showed that it would be 10-15 per cent.”

Eventually, things did change for PwDs with the model shifting from a medical and char

ity approach to person-oriented as several PwDs shared that it was a society that made them disabled. “If there was a ramp (in every building) and everyone knew sign language, (then PwDs would not have such concerns).

And while things have gotten better, there is much to be improved.

“A lot of issues come up as and when people face them. As a parent pointed out during the talk, we (PwDs) often talk among ourselves; the general public still doesn’t know a lot including even etiquette towards a PwD. This lack of awareness is something that the government has to look into. Also, the procedures are so lengthy that you don’t know when you will get a response so people lose hope. The process needs to be simplified,” she shared with CE, adding that there is also a need for representation of PwDs in the political stratosphere. 

Empowered living

It was hard not to notice that most audience members were PwDs. While it would have been heartening to see more able-bodied citizens, those who were present seemed glad to gain knowledge.

“I was aware of the points about (some) rights of PwD, but I learned something new. This knowledge will empower us to fight for the rights of PwDs. We will be able to make decisions ourselves and it will help us to be more independent,” said Santhosh.

Another audience member, Aravind shared, “It was an eye-opening session for me as I am hearing of many of these things for the first time. I am looking to learn more about laws. The knowledge empowers me to take steps to get support.”

This first session has paved the way for other talks in the future, it seems, as Shwetha Raju, director and creative lead at Wright Intended shared their interest in the same.

“It’s on our agenda to bring a sense of community building in Tamil Nadu for PwDs. We want them to have knowledge transfer within the community, work on interpersonal relationships, and as for the general public, make them more sensitised towards communicating with the people in the disabled community,” she concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VVIP Foundation M Karpagam disability
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp