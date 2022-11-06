200 Special Medical Camps held in Chennai to combat contagious diseases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special medical camps were conducted across 200 wards in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday to combat contagious diseases. The government said 81,939 people benefited from these camps held by the State Health Department and GCC. At the camps, 551 people were diagnosed with fever, 1,078 with the common cold, and 129 with diarrhoea. Non-communicable diseases were also detected. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru kicked off the camps in the presence of Health Minister M Subramanian. Subramaniam promised that similar fever camps will be held in the delta and southern districts too.