Low pressure off Sri Lanka likely on Nov 9, will move towards Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry

Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, P Senthamarai Kannan, said the department will track the weather system and an update on how it could intensify the rains in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 06th November 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 03:57 AM

Braving rains, motorists commuting through a road in Vellore on Saturday | s dinesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The intensity of rain is likely to subside from November 7, but the regional meteorological centre is keeping a tab on the low-pressure area, likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, next week. 

The low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast around November 9 and would move towards the Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coasts with the possibility of getting intensified in the next 48 hours. 

Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, P Senthamarai Kannan, said the department will track the weather system and an update on how it could intensify the rains in Tamil Nadu will be provided next week. 

On Sunday, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram Sivaganga. 

