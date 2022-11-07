Can Indian food normalise cholesterol level?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Society of Lifestyle Medicine (ISLM), a movement committed to educating doctors in all specialities to incorporate lifestyle medicine in their daily practice, is planning to conduct a study to see whether Indian cuisine will be effective in normalising cholesterol levels.

ISLM, which conducted a conference on lifestyle medicine here on Saturday and Sunday, discussed the six pillars of lifestyle medicine - diet, exercise, sleep, stress management, social connectiveness and avoidance of substance abuse.

Dr Meera Ragavan, Director for Research, ISLM said, women between 18-45 will be recruited for the study. The objective is to see whether the Indian diet will reduce the bad cholesterol and increase the good cholesterol. Around 50 participants will be recruited for the three-month study.

It will be a controlled study, wherein one group will be put on whole food plant-based diet and the other will be given a normal diet. Dr P Shalini, Director, Information Technology, Communication, Networking and Social Media, ISLM said, 650 people participated in the conference.

