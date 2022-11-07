Chennai metro water expedites work on four sewage pumping stations 

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To prevent the inflow of sewage into the Velachery lake, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) commenced construction of four sewage pumping stations in Velachery and Guindy and work is likely to be completed by July 2023.

A senior CMWSSB official said, “After completion of the sewerage pumping stations three in Velachery at Rs 93 lakh, Rs 43.66 lakh, and Rs 2.7 crore, and one in Guindy at 3.27 crore, around 30,000 residents in Kakkan Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Maduvankarai and surrounding areas will benefit.” The official added that 22% of the work has been completed.

Green Voice Global founder director CS Veeraragavan welcomed the move by CMWSSB. With the growing population in South Chennai, most of the waterbodies, including Velachery lake, are severely polluted. Hence, he urged the CMWSSB to complete the four sewage pumping stations as early as possible. “Civilians must also be aware of the importance of maintaining waterbodies.

Encroachments reduced the Velachery lake’s water spread area from 300 acres to below 50 acres. During the monsoon period, Velachery and nearby areas are badly affected, “he said and also urged the government to remove encroachments.

A senior Water Resource Department official said steps have been initiated to remove the encroachers.

