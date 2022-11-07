Home Cities Chennai

Chennai metro water expedites work on four sewage pumping stations 

Encroachments reduced the Velachery lake’s water spread area from 300 acres to below 50 acres. During the monsoon period, Velachery and nearby areas are badly affected

Published: 07th November 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Encroachments reduced Velachery lake’s water spread area from 300 to 50 acres | Martin Louis

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To prevent the inflow of sewage into the Velachery lake, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) commenced construction of four sewage pumping stations in Velachery and Guindy and work is likely to be completed by July 2023.

A senior CMWSSB official said, “After completion of the sewerage pumping stations three in Velachery at Rs 93 lakh, Rs 43.66 lakh, and Rs 2.7 crore, and one in Guindy at 3.27 crore, around 30,000 residents in Kakkan Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Maduvankarai and surrounding areas will benefit.” The official added that 22% of the work has been completed.

Green Voice Global founder director CS Veeraragavan welcomed the move by CMWSSB. With the growing population in South Chennai, most of the waterbodies, including Velachery lake, are severely polluted. Hence, he urged the CMWSSB to complete the four sewage pumping stations as early as possible. “Civilians must also be aware of the importance of maintaining waterbodies.

Encroachments reduced the Velachery lake’s water spread area from 300 acres to below 50 acres. During the monsoon period, Velachery and nearby areas are badly affected, “he said and also urged the government to remove encroachments.

A senior Water Resource Department official said steps have been initiated to remove the encroachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metropolitan Water CMWSSB sewage pumping stations
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp