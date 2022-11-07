CMDA proposes single cut-off date for regularisation of layouts

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to simplify the regularisation process, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has proposed a single cut-off date, October 20, 2016. As of now, there are multiple cut-off dates for the regularisation of plots and subdivisions as well as the collection of OSR charges.

According to official sources, the First Master Plan Government Order was approved on August 5, 1975, the crucial date for scrutiny or regularisation of the site within CMA starts from that period.

Similarly, in the case of the rest of Chennai Metropolitan Area, the cut-off date is considered as November 29, 1972, for rural areas and January 1, 1980, for urban areas. This involves the scrutiny of ownership documents from the respective cut-off date to the date of making an application to decide on the applicability of OSR and regularisation of the site. This necessitates scrutiny of voluminous data and that causes delay, sources said.

As a result, a discussion was held on changing the respective cut-off date for scrutiny of planning permission. As per the new proposals sent to the government, CMDA has come out with new norms on the collection of Open Space Reservation Area charges.

It has waived the collection of OSR charges for plots that are regularised under regularisation of unauthorised layout and subdivision Rule – 2017 as well as plots forming part of the approved layout, approved subdivision and approved site.

If the layout framework has not been approved then the plot shall be regularised after ensuring the status of the abutting road and subject to payment of OSR charges for 5% of the site area as per the guideline value of the registration department for sites up to the extent of 3,000 sq m. The same is the case with regularising unauthorised subdivisions not amounting to the layout.

The site is proposed to be regularised subject to payment of 5% of the site area as per the guideline value of the registration department for sites of an extent up to 3000 sq m. hennai Metropolitan Development Authority has also proposed to waive off OSR charges for plots wherein the layout framework has been approved but individual plots have not been regularised. Currently, the OSR charges for regularisation of a plot in a subdivision are calculated and charged proportionate to the plot area applied for regulation.

