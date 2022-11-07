Man held for abusive remarks against TN CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested by Thiruninravur police on Saturday for uploading a video in which he used abusive language against Chief Minister MK Stalin and scheduled castes. He was booked under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act (POA) & Information Technology Act. The man was identified as V Boopathy. The police said Boopathy, in an inebriated state, uploaded the video on social media in which he abused the CM and scheduled castes. The police said Boopathy does not belong to any political party, adding since a case has been registered, sharing or forwarding the video will attract the provisions of the SC/ST Act (POA) & Information Technology Act.