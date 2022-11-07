Home Cities Chennai

Man held for abusive remarks against TN CM Stalin

The man was identified as V Boopathy. The police said Boopathy, in an inebriated state, uploaded the video on social media in which he abused the CM and scheduled castes. 

Published: 07th November 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 32-year-old man was arrested by Thiruninravur police on Saturday for uploading a video in which he used abusive language against Chief Minister MK Stalin and scheduled castes. He was booked under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act (POA) & Information Technology Act. 

The man was identified as V Boopathy. The police said Boopathy, in an inebriated state, uploaded the video on social media in which he abused the CM and scheduled castes. 

The police said Boopathy does not belong to any political party, adding since a case has been registered, sharing or forwarding the video will attract the provisions of the SC/ST Act (POA) & Information Technology Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN CM Stalin social media SC/ST Act
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp