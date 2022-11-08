Home Cities Chennai

Bailey K Ashford Medal for Indian scientist

The medal is awarded annually to one or more mid-career-investigators for distinguished work in tropical medicine.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene awarded the Bailey K Ashford Medal to Dr Subash Babu, scientific director of the International Center for Excellence in Research India Programme at Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, Chennai.

He was chosen for distinguished work in the field of tuberculosis, helminth infections and Covid-19 research. According to a press release, Dr Subash received the Bailey K Ashford Medal on October 30, 2022, at the annual ASTMH meeting in Seattle, USA. The medal is awarded annually to one or more mid-career-investigators for distinguished work in tropical medicine.

Dr Subash Babu completed his MBBS at the Government Kilpauk Medical College, and PhD in immunology at the University of Connecticut in USA. After his post-doctoral fellowship at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he returned to  India and established the ICER at the campus of ICMR-NIRT in Chennai in 2006.

Subash was also awarded Fellow of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (FASTMH) for committed work in tropical medicine in 1995. He is the first Indian to receive both the Bailey K Ashford Medal as well as the FASTMH award. “I am elated and thankful for the recognition. Especially on behalf of my wonderful team and colleagues,” Subash Babu told TNIE.

