CUMTA likely to shift to CMRL building in December

The new CMRL headquarters at Teynampet in Chennai | P Jawahar

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is likely to move into the newly opened Chennai Metro Rail office in December, according to the special officer of CUMTA I Jeyakumar.

“Since the 12-floor building, which is spread over 8.96 acres, was inaugurated we have been planning to shift from the current office in CMDA,” said Jeyakumar. To a query on when the first meeting of CUMTA will take place, Jeyakumar said a letter has been written to the housing department along with a tentative agenda requesting dates for the first meeting.

“It could be held by the end of November or in December. It depends on the availability of dates,” he added. The CUMTA Act was passed in 2010 during the regime of then CM M Karunanidhi for proper coordination and streamlining of the activities among agencies involved in planning, operating and managing transportation systems.

It was notified only in January 2019 and later amended in September 2020 by appointing the CM as Chairman. However, the first meeting of CUMTA after the notification has yet to take place. He said already a separate budget has been earmarked for CUMTA. The minor administrative facilities will be hived off by this month. CUMTA is also carrying out recruitment for six new posts. “We want to strengthen our expert base. By next year, we will be adding 10 more experts,” he said.

