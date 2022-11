Power cut in parts of Chennai on Nov 10; check list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Thursday (November 10). Power supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the works are completed, said TANGEDCO in a statement.

The full list of areas where power will be suspended is as follows:

GUINDY: VANUVAMPET Saraswathinagar area, A.G colony, Nethaji colony, Kallkinagar, AndalnagarExtn. and MGR Nagar.

IT CORRIDOR: TARAMANI School road, Government Hospital, Corporation office and above all surrounding areas.

VELACHERY AREA: Ram nagar7, 8, 10, 11, 2 street, Vijayanagar 3, 4 & 5 street, Rosi flat, Bypass main road and above all surrounding areas.

VYASARPADI AREA: ROYAPURAM ANNA PARK M.C Road, Cemetery road, Venkatachalam street, Mosque street, Audiappa Mudali street, Adam Street, Meenakshi Amman Pettai, Veerasamy street, Veluyuthapandian street, Bajanai Koil street, Nallappa Vathiyar street and above all surrounding areas.

KK NAGAR: VIRUGAMBAKKAM Indira nagar, Rajiv Gandhi street, Periyarnagar, Kannagi street, MGR street

VALASARAVAKKAM Kesavarthini, Chowdrynagar main road, Bethaniyanagar, Part of Arcot Road and above all surrounding areas.

PERAMBUR: PAPER MILLS ROAD Rajabather street, Madhavaram High Road, School road part, Subramanian road part and above all surrounding areas.

